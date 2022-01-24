Fascinating story about a fascinating man
To the editor:
Re: “A mission completed: Foxboro man relates his experience in Polish underground in WWII on his 100th birthday, days before his death,” front page, Jan. 22:
One of our best retirement decisions was to maintain the subscription to The Sun Chronicle even though we moved out of the area.
We continue to see the great photography of Mark Stockwell and enjoy reading the terrific stories written by intrepid reporter David Linton.
The front page story by George W. Rhodes on 100-year-old Franciszek Zaleski was a poignant, moving and beautiful tribute to a humble hero.
Zaleski’s story of bravery and perseverance were only recorded days before his death last week as humility kept the paladin anonymous while living in Foxboro. Rhodes did an incredible job of detailing the life of the young leader in the Polish underground in the guerilla war against Nazi oppression.
Rhodes is a powerful writer who ends this magnificent story with the discovery of Zaleski’s hidden underground bunker and entrance symbolizing, “... a door to freedom.”
We should all be grateful for the courage and grit of resistance fighters like Zaleski and for talented scribes like Rhodes to tell their story.
Eddie Doherty
Mattapoisett