Extraordinarily successful? Not quite
To the editor:
A wise person once said a picture is worth a thousand words.
For me, the photo of President Joe Biden allegedly checking his watch as the 13 fallen service members arrived at Dover Air Force Base perfectly sums up the callousness and cruelty of his regime.
According to Gold Star Father Darin Hoover, Biden checked his watch multiple times, perhaps having more important matters to attend to later on.
Biden, who has responded to criticism of this with defiance, described the mission to evacuate Americans as “extraordinarily successful.”
Those are the last words that come to mind for me.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
