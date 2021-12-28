Failure to prosecute Trump will damage us
To the editor:
If we fail to prosecute President Donald Trump for encouraging his followers to attack their own country and did nothing for hours, which was a criminal dereliction of duty, and if he goes unpunished, it will, in the long run, encourage others to engage in similar actions.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
