To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol’s letter to the editor expressing outrage over Kamala Harris’ children’s book deserves a footnote. (“VP’s book offer is laughable,” April 29)
The story of the VP’s book being distributed to immigrant children at the border was false. The New York Post corrected it. The reporter, who says she was forced to write it, was fired. Right- wing media doesn’t care. It fits their narrative.
Spreading false information based on innuendo and lies is a staple of the political right these days and it masquerades as fact.
Locally, we are forced to suffer through this each week with Bob Foley’s column and a handful of letter writers like Bristol.
The Sun Chronicle need not silence these people but footnotes correcting facts would be appreciated. The footnotes would fill lots of space some days.
Mike Murphy
Attleboro
