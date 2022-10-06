Fear mongering and misleading the voter
Re: “Paul Heroux’s views on pedophiles was appalling,” by Leo Johnson, Voice of the Public, Oct. 5:
The use of fear mongering is nothing new in politics.
I’ve been serving the people of Attleboro for almost 10 years in an elected capacity, and I also worked for the Attleboro YMCA with children for seven years. In between, I worked in the Philadelphia jail and Massachusetts prison systems.
In 2011, I wrote a couple of columns in The Sun Chronicle about sex offenders. Republican City Councilor Bill Bergervine invited me to meet at Morin’s Diner to talk and found me informative, and then invited me to talk to the city council because of the child safety ordinance under consideration.
I went to the city council and very plainly explained that the proposal under consideration wasn’t going to keep kids safe from pedophiles. I explained that pedophiles develop a sense of trust with a child and their family, groom the kid, and then violate and exploit that trust.
I then went on to explain what the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children suggest be done to keep kids safe. You can find the video of my presentation on my website.
I didn’t defend the rights of child sex offenders. I merely stated that the proposal under consideration wasn’t going to keep kids safe and offered what would.
Pedophiles don’t respond to treatment. And sex offenders as a category have a low rate of recidivism partly because they are kept locked up for so long.
That city council member who apologized to me for his outburst against me would later attend a child safety forum I hosted in 2013 when I became a state representative.
These are the facts.
If my opponents are going to mislead you about my record, what else are they going to mislead you about?
Paul Heroux
Attleboro