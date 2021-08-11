To the editor:
Re: “Taxpayers need accountability,” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, Aug. 9)
Morin’s Inc. is a modest company and is the parent company of Morin’s Diner, Russell Morin Catering and Events and Cru Café.
Pre-pandemic, we were a $20 million company. During 2020 the company lost $4 million.
The hospitality industry was decimated, and totally turned upside down.
We were advised to lay everyone off and move on, to which we did not.
We have 400 full- and part-time employees that depend on us for their livelihood. We made the decision to do whatever we could to keep business going.
We took on business that was unprofitable, paid our employees health insurances fully, kept their benefits going, and provided meals and groceries at cost.
For our venues, we supported their lease payments and fundraisers, we allowed any 2020 bride a full refund and rescheduled and planned any brides that wanted to move.
This year, our business is still in turmoil and is just beginning to return to some sense of normalcy.
We made the decision to hold all pricing so brides and customers would face little hardship in the face of much higher food and staffing costs. We may face an additional loss this year.
Three of the ownership has veteran status and therefore was considered during the first round of funding.
We will use our federal grant exactly as it is required on the SBA website.
This grant will help keep our 110-year track record of serving our guests in place for another generation.
Russell Morin
Attleboro
