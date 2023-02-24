Federal workers, including postal workers, cannot strike
To the editor:
Re: “A state law that should be repealed immediately,” by Paul Miles-Mathias, letters, Feb 23:
As a postal worker, it is obvious to me that Paul Miles-Mathias needs to do some fact checking before writing a letter.
Federal law, specifically Title 5, U.S.C. Section 7311, prohibits postal employees and most federal workers from striking.
If there is any doubt about this law, go ask the air traffic controllers about how the strike in August 1980 worked out for them.
Gerard Fortier
North Attleboro