Feeling shame can be a good thing for all of us, our nation
To the editor:
On critical race theory: Shame, thought often bad for individual people, is often good for nations.
Guilty memories encourage second thoughts.
In Germany, remembering the Holocaust may limit the appeal of nationalism.
Here in the United States, slavery and discrimination of the past should act as a check to the racism we are seeing today, but does it? Today, the white nationalists like to portray themselves as victims. They are, in fact, shameless.
Fred Senay
Attleboro