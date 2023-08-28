Finally, some clarity on our nation’s divide
To the editor:
Re: “I’m not voting against Trump, I’m voting for my values,” by Clayton Novak, letters, Aug. 24:
Congratulations to Clayton Novak for bringing well-spoken clarity to the thought processes of the majority of voters who cast ballots for President Joe Biden. And let me emphasize that if Novak or any other person was on the ballot expressing these values, I would vote for them regardless of which party banner they were running under.
I look for candidates who express a belief that America can become a better place for each and every one of us and that we can relentlessly work toward being a nation willing to recognize and remedy past and present injustices.
I also look for candidate who asks all of us to extend automatic respect to all and who actually lives the tenants of the Golden Rule in actions, not just in lip service.
We do not want to vote for those whose only objective is to reward the wealthy donors who put them in office. We do not want to vote for those who are devoted to businesses that use our nation’s resources for quick profits today only to inflict terrible burdens on future generations.
We want to vote for those who can give us genuine hope that we can have good jobs where, if we work hard, we will be paid fairly for our hard work.
We want to vote for someone shows the same calm relaxed good nature and honesty of all the good people around us in everyday life.
Thank you Mr. Novak for bringing a positive message to a discussion often foolishly tainted by negativity.
Julian Kadish
Norton