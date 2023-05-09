Finding fault with columnist’s conclusions on gun violence
In his most recent column, Bob Foley draws the conclusion that gun violence could be solved simply by jailing those who demonstrate repeated irresponsible behavior. I see two problems with this kind of solution. First, what would constitute “repeated”? And second, it doesn’t address the fact that the most notorious mass killings have been done by people who have no criminal history relating to guns.
In his defense for unfettered gun possession, Foley mentions Chicago (the gun violence poster city of right-wing media) as having 10 to 15 gun killings a week that are random acts not considered mass shootings. Gun proponents like to use Chicago in their examples in an effort to convince suburban and urban voters that gun violence is an inner city problem. But Chicago is a city of 2.7 million people, with an additional 1 million going in and out on any given day. If one were to cobble together several suburban and urban areas to achieve the same population size of Chicago, the random gun violence rate would approach that of any major city. And when considering “poverty, family decay, drugs — You name it” as mentioned by Foley in his column, in an effort, I assume, to draw a distinction between cities and non-city areas, one can begin to understand that guns are not just a city problem. As a matter of fact, most mass killings have been committed in non-urban areas. Some, downright bucolic areas.
But, I do agree with Foley on holding criminals responsible for the killings. But in my opinion the label of criminal should also include Republican lawmakers who refuse to address the issue and shut down debate by using extreme measures. They are by far the biggest reason why this issue has not been addressed and they should be held responsible for the killings.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro