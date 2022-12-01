Fixing inflation isn’t so simple
To the editor:
Re: “Is inflation really that much of a problem?” by Aldo Ferrario, Voice of the Public, Nov. 29:
With respect to a recent letter by Aldo Ferrario, it is instructive to look at facts.
Facts prove inflation is at a 40-year high. The cost of everything, from diapers to caskets, has dramatically increased, including the cost of home heating oil, which is up 60% from this time last year. The inflation rate is so high, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates six times in 2022. Therefore, inflation is real, most everyone is suffering, and inflation is a problem.
The author pre-judges purchases made on “Black Friday” as “gifts,” money “blown,” and money “thrown away.” These arguments are speculative and assume facts without evidence. Many consumers, including myself and my family, delay major purchases until major sales events such as the tax holiday, “Black Friday” or “Cyber Monday”.
The author contends inflation “wouldn’t be the big problem everyone thinks it is,” if more people “tried to live more within their means.” This argument is also defective, since inflation is real, and since pulling back consumer spending damages jobs and economic growth.
The causal factors of current inflation are COVID-19 and war in the Ukraine, both of which drove shortages in transportation, goods and services, which drove prices up. Consumers had no role provoking these events. Corporate greed is also implicated, as businesses seek new price floors.
If only the solution to inflation was a “look in the mirror” as the author suggests. The economy is complex, whereby simplistic judgements are cheap goods.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk