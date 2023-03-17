Florida governor is a threat to our safety and freedom
To the editor:
Showing how dangerous he is, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said we shouldn’t be concerned with the Ukraine-Russia “territorial dispute.”
This sounds ominously like British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain who spoke of Germany’s “territorial disputes” in the months leading up to World War II, and the “America firsters” who opposed President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s aid to Britain later.
DeSantis’ parroting of Vladimir Putin’s sycophant (the former resident of the White House) is seriously dangerous and borders on aiding and abetting an enemy of the United States.
As many say, “freedom isn’t free.” We’ll pay for one way or another, in dollars or lives. The choice is yours, but the lives could very well be those of our children and grandchildren.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro