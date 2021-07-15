Florida governor, unlike Biden, keeps Constitution in mind
To the editor:
I am of the thinking whereby I evaluate many things by the philosophy behind them.
Here’s an interesting recent quotation of the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis: “Your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected, and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision.”
Wow — how radically different from the far-left national administration of Joe Biden & Co., who are decidedly wrong on this and many other issues.
The difference is stark, and reflects DeSantis’ belief in the United States of America as intended, founded, and should remain.
Our Constitution must prevail and forever be preeminent over all opposition to it.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
