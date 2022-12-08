Fluency in English is not ‘irrelevant’
To the editor:
Re: “Fluency in English is irrelevant,” guest column by James Azevedo, Dec. 6:
I have no comment upon the writing by fine guest columnist, James Azevedo, but I do object to the ill-advised Sun Chronicle-chosen headline “Fluency in English is irrelevant” above said piece.
By its nature, this headline’s poor advice discourages cultural assimilation into the United States. It also suggests that comprehension of basic arithmetic and handwriting is also ‘irrelevant.’ This is not true, and should be philosophically rejected.
Such encouragement toward ignorance serves no one. All it does is promote dependence upon government. This is a decidedly poor, irresponsible advocacy for which this newspaper should be condemned.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro