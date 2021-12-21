Fond memories of Aunt Jemima and Colonel Sanders
To the editor:
Re:”Old Country Store deserved more respect,” by Tracy Merigold (Voice of the Public, Dec. 16):
I want to thank Tracy Merigold for her defense of the Mansfield Country Store article.
The amazing memories of bringing my children to Mansfield Country store will never include a poster on a wall. It was truly a step back in time and I cherished each time we entered that door.
I am also very weary of racism being brought up at every turn. Everything from Aunt Jemima, Colonel Sanders, our long standing statues, sport team names, classic movies, songs and children’s book are being villainized. Enough is enough.
Deborah Blackburn
Attleboro
