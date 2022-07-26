Forget the city dog park, how about clearer water?
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor asks for input on city dog park,” Front Page, July 25:
1. We do not need to spend any more money on another dog park, or enlargement thereof. Why is the mayor focused on unimportant, frivolous things instead of important ones?
2. We, the residents of Attleboro, need much more focus upon municipal infrastructure needs, in terms of the city water system. Frankly, it is an abomination for some resident ratepayers and taxpayers to have to tolerate dirty, brown water coming out of their taps and showers.
This insult must be corrected ASAP, and new water mains installed ASAP. It’s a crime for such conditions being neglected, to plague honorable local citizens. This is gross injustice.
3. There are lots of city streets that need re-paving: all of Bishop Street, all of Forest Street and significant parts of May Street, west of Route One. Their condition is shameful.
Clearly, this city needs more responsible, more competent leadership. The citizens deserve it, but are not receiving it. It’s time for serious change at the top and that includes less spending on dopey stuff, and place funds where they should be. Thinking residents know this.
Should not the residents have reason for pride in Attleboro? It seems that Paul Heroux would rather fiddle while Attleboro decays, all the while planning higher residential taxes. Heroux is as out of it as Joe Biden.
We need better. We deserve better. Vote for serious change in Novemeber 2023.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
The writer is a former city councilor and school committee member.