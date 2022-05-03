‘Forgiving’ student loans is simply outrageous
To the editor:
Re: “Shame on those who want to ‘forgive’ student loans,” by Bob Fritzsche, Voice of the Public, May 2:
I applaud Bob Fritzsche for his opinion letter. I echo all the points he made in his open letter to U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss and other Massachusetts congressional people.
What is the message this sends to Americans? Take out as much debt as you would like because if you can’t pay it back, the taxpayers will bail you out? What about those who can’t pay their car loans and mortgages? Will those be the next thing to be forgiven?
Yes, I totally agree that this is outrageous.
Margaret Vigorito
North Attleboro