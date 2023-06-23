Former Mansfield official’s idea are radical, right-wing
To the editor:
I guess former Mansfield Select Board member Oliver Kozlowski didn’t get the message from town voters loud and clear the first time around when we told him we wanted no part of his radical right-wing agenda.
Didn’t we send him packing a few years ago when he was an incumbent and soundly defeated, finishing last in a three-way race?
Kozlowski’s latest right-wing attempt was at our recent Town Meeting where he, once again, pushed an article to change the Town Charter, making it easy for a small group of citizens to recall any appointed official failed. It failed, again. Appointed officials include the town’s Library Board of Trustees. Would the demand to remove a trustee arise if, say, someone wanted a particular book banned and a trustee rightly said no?
When people start making efforts to ban books it’s time for all citizens to be concerned. This kind of stuff comes right out of the far-right playbook of which clearly a majority of Mansfield residents want no part.
It was Kozlowski’s own words that sunk him in his last attempt to keep his seat on the Select Board when, in 2014, he got upset because an employee at a local Lowe’s hardware store did not speak enough English to suit him, so he went on this wild rant. That incident was covered widely by local and Boston news and Kozlowski’s true colors were exposed.
Maybe it’s time for Kozlowski to try his act in another town where people might not know him or his agenda. In my humble opinion, his only agenda is to bring chaos to our peaceful town. He is 100% Republican: No ideas, no solutions, just division.
I think it’s time for Kozlowski to move on, but if not, the good people of Mansfield will be here once again to reject his radical ideas.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield