Rules that protect taxpayer
To the editor:
Re: “Feeney updates North Attleboro Town Council on various initiatives,” March 30:
State Sen. Paul Feeney has informed North’s Town Council that “North Attleboro is on the radar screen for economic development” and that he is exploring the availability of state funding (interest-bearing loans to be repaid by taxpayers) and grants (non-interest bearing, non-repayable funds, but with stringent conditions) to assist the town in paying for a portion of this proposed economic development.
Allow me to be abundantly clear in my opinion regarding this issue — I am not opposed to economic development that will ultimately enhance the desirability of a municipality, as long as certain conditions are unequivocally achieved. In my opinion, economic development should only be undertaken when:
1. The economic development is justifiably beneficial to taxpayers;
2. The direct benefit to taxpayers outweigh the cost of feasibility studies, developmental costs and associated ongoing maintenance costs;
3. The economic development project is fiscally affordable;
4. The taxpayers overwhelmingly approve the economic development project.
If an economic development project does not fully satisfy all four of these conditions, proceed with extreme caution before the proposed economic development project is adopted. Failure to adequately evaluate the first three above stated conditions, could become cost prohibitive, in the future, as real estate taxes continue to increase year over year.
Once the project is completed, the town’s taxpayers will own the project forever, and be responsible for the ongoing maintenance costs through never ending annual real estate taxes increases.
Politicians, regardless whether at the state, city, or town level, aspire to have their name associated with completed economic development projects, as they feel it bolsters their credibility and looks good on their political resume. Proceed with your eyes fully opened.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro