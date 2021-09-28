Foxboro School Committee deserves thanks
To the editor:
First, in the interest of transparency, I acknowledge that I am the chair of the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee, and stress that I am writing this letter purely as an individual citizen.
In recent weeks there has been what seems to me to be an organized, politically motivated, right-wing attack on the Foxboro School Committee’s multi-layered program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.
Specifically targeting masks, this attack has appealed to emotion and anger, not reason and calm exchange of ideas. It is against this background that I offer the following open letter to the Foxboro School Committee:
Dear members of the Foxboro School Committee:As a retired Massachusetts public school educator, and a 50-year resident of Foxboro, I want to thank you for standing firmly behind a mask-mandate as an integral part of a multi-layered program to protect our Foxboro Public School students. They, their parents, and all members of our Foxboro community are the beneficiaries of the wise course of action you have chosen.
Your job during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been an easy one. People sometimes forget that you are all volunteers, generously donating your own time to public service. Thank you.
Dennis Naughton
Foxboro
