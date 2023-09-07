Foxboro: Keep the Warriors name, but lose the imagery
To the editor:
Re: “Public forum scheduled on Foxboro schools’ use of Warrior logo,” news story, Page A3, Sept. 4:
Regarding the discussion Foxboro is having around the updating of sports team mascot images, many appear to have a romanticized and sometimes jingoistic idea about the people who lived on this land before we did.
For thousands of years there were long periods of peace and short periods of warring between tribes and ultimately defensive fights against white settlers who forcefully took land when they couldn’t negotiate for it.
In a way, framing Native Americans simply as warriors is celebrating the defeat of those peoples by the western Europeans who now make up 63.7% of the current population of the town, according to the U.S. Census. Mascotizing those whose lives were taken by whites is an affront, just as it would have been for the North to make monuments demeaning the South following the Civil War.
Instead, we did the honorable thing — northern civil war statues often face south in deference to lives lost.
Keep the name, but exemplify the warrior spirit through sports-related graphics and illustrations.
What isn’t helpful are ad hominem attacks on those who seek change. What does intolerant, rude, and “us vs them” speech teach students who will be wearing these symbols? Young people are watching.
Why not let them decide after a (civilized) public debate at a school assembly?
The key is to put one’s self in another’s shoes, be empathetic, and find a way to compromise that doesn’t bring ignominy to the place we all agree has had a family-centered spirit since its incorporation.
Barry Nelson
Foxboro