Franklin School Board didn’t cause mask mandates, pandemic did
To the editor:
I attended a meeting of the Franklin School Committee a few weeks ago.
A number of parents spoke during citizens’ comments. They included people running for school committee and other town offices. They were very passionately opposed to having their children wear masks at school.
In effect, these parents were blaming the school committee for the fact that we’re living through a pandemic and that some unpleasant measures must be taken.
This sorry situation is not the fault of the school committee. And as for masks as a remedy, it doesn’t follow that just because you dislike a medicine, you don’t need it.
We should elect people who understand that an undesired solution can be the right choice if the alternative is worse. Such wisdom is especially needful on the school committee, which has the heavy responsibility of spending half the town’s entire budget and educating its children.
Colin Cass
Franklin
