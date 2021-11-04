Franklin voters show they are committed to diversity
To the editor:
Franklin should be proud of the election that just concluded. The townspeople chose an admirably diverse field of officials. Why should the average Franklin resident care about diversity?
What does it say about a town if it elects an openly gay man to the Town Council, a Black man and a trans woman to the School Committee, and 10 women out of the 32 candidates?
I think it says that the town is NOT lots of things it should not be. As an old, straight white male, I had no favorite horse in this race, but personally I’m glad to see success in residents who are not just like me. Their success suggests that democracy is working as it should. And I do have a horse in that race.
Colin Cass
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.