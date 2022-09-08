Freedom of speech is alive and well
To the editor:
Re: “What happened to freedom of speech?” by Michael J. Mathias, Voice of the Public, Aug. 31:
I am confused by the letter from Michael J. Mathias. He seemed to be concerned about his freedom of speech. After declaring himself an independent voter, he was upset by what he considered inappropriate comments on The Sun Chronicle’s opinion page toward “those of us on the right.”
He was offended by the descriptions he had read about conservatives such as deplorable and phrases like “domestic enemies of the state” and “ultra MAGA, semi-fascists.” I don’t know how you can be a semi fascist. It sounds like being a little bit pregnant to me.
Then, he wrote that he is not any of these things. OK, then why be offended?
His letter goes on to say, “It appears if you have left-leaning views, or you are a liberal, it gives you more of a right to have your views freely expressed, than if you are a conservative. What ever happened to the First Amendment’s freedom of speech?”
There is an old saying about not being able to see the forest for the trees. It applies here. You see, every nasty word, insulting phrase and pejorative to which he objected, along with all of his own complaints, retorts and bemoaning have all appeared on this very page.
So, you see, there is no need for Mathias to look any further for his freedom of speech. It is alive and well and staring him right in the face.
Let freedom ring! (Or write.)
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.