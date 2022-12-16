FTX case exposes the corruption in our system
To the editor:
Here we go again, more apparent proof of how corrupt are politicians are.
The most recently exposed moving part of this fraudulent machine is accused fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.
He allegedly stole investor funds and apparently funneled this money into many Democrat election campaign efforts as well as enriching himself. Let me say this, I feel both parties play these games.
Bankman-Fried was supposed to testify before Congress a few days before Bahamian authorities suddenly decide to act by arresting him. Coincidence? I don’t believe so.
I guess that’s one way to shut him up. I assume if he testified, he would probably perjure himself and expose the inner workings of what was really going on.
In my opinion, the next thing we may hear is that Sam Bankman-Fried may have died under mysterious circumstances while in his jail cell.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro