GATRA board wrong to force out administrator
To the editor:
Re:”GATRA chief resigns in face of ‘concerns’ not made public,” front page, Dec. 30):
I am a current GATRA employee and I am very disheartened with what took place with GATRA Administrator Mark Sousa.
He was the only administrator who deeply cared of the well being of his employees. He fought for my department and listened to all of our concerns. The GATRA advisory board made a huge mistake. Sousa was not given any options other than leaving GATRA. This will have a detrimental impact as GATRA moves forward.
As for the advisory board, they did not even know our department even existed. How can you make a logical decision without even knowing the employees that make up an organization?
Kerri Blanton
Taunton
