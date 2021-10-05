Generals are as much to blame for Afghan mess
To the editor:
Re: “Blunt honesty — in spite of their bosses,” (editorial, Oct. 1):
Hogwash! The St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial (reprinted in The Sun Chronicle) l praised the top Pentagon Generals Mark Miley and Kenneth McKenzie who led the Afghanistan pull-out catastrophe by laying responsibility at the feet of President Joe Biden.
Once they learned of Biden’s irrational and unprepared pull-out, they should have resigned rather than allow the security of the United States and its citizens to be put at risk. Afterall, they are responsible for this country’s security.
The editorial compliments the general’s “honesty” which the writer claims “there are lessons still to be learned.” Only idiots continue to repeat the same old sad stories of Iraq, Syria, and Vietnam.
Milley and McKenzie lied when they said, the Afghans military collapse was not expected when the fact is, the Taliban’s movement was on open display since April, nearly four months prior to the pull-out.
The Biden administration wants money, money, and money from the taxpayers yet to date, there is no evidence they have cherished or value our dollars. They should go back to Afghanistan and pull out the pallets of $100 U.S. bills and confiscate the tens of billions of dollars of military equipment left on the foreign land. Further, they should destroy the embassy and air fields. It is not to late.
In is inconceivable, the very government and military charged with protecting U.S. citizens honors an order to depart from the foreign country without assuring all citizens, U.S. allied forces and loyal Afghans are transported to safety.
If the horrendous departure was not enough to get one’s blood boiling, the Biden administration continues to suck up to the terrorist group. Recently, the State Department sent $65 million in humanitarian aid and prevented the landing of planes into the U.S. carrying citizens left behind.
If there is any lesson to learn, it is to know who you are voting for to lead this country or you may be the one left behind.
Lorraine Nye
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.