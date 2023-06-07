Get off the fence, already
To the editor:
Re: “Graduations, cable, and slimy (or crazy) politicians,” by Peter Gay and “Thirsty for real leadership,” by Bill Gouveia, columns, June 5:
Although I am a fan of both Peter Gay and Bill Gouveia, when I read their Monday columns this week, the first thought that came to my mind was “what a couple of cry babies.”
Both of them, sitting on the fence, crying about how bad both of the major parties are and spreading the blame evenly.
Peter Gay even went as far as to write: “I’m smart enough not to say which one I agree with,” in reference to the example he used of two people having completely different opinions about President Joe Biden.
Why exactly does he think that’s smart? Is it because he feels he has something to lose by expressing his opinion? That sounds to me to be more self-serving than smart.
And Bill Gouveia’s complaint about both Kevin McCarthy and Joe Biden coming to an agreement on raising the debt ceiling was kind of lazy in my opinion. It should be pretty easy to take a position on that one. You either want to see the country go into default or not.
At least columnist Bob Foley is 99.9 percent consistent in his message: Republicans good, Democrats bad. And when he discusses term limits he only mentions Democratic dinosaurs.
Now I’m not necessarily advocating that they should be 99.9 percent the opposite of Bob. What I am saying is that a column should take a subject and provide an opinion. That’s why that section of the paper is called the Opinion Page. But, I suppose that thinking both parties suck is also an opinion. And that may finally explain why voter turnout (a favorite subject of both Gay and Gouveia) is so low.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro