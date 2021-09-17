Getting vaccinated is not a personal decision
To the editor:
Talk about flawed logic. Just watched Florida governor Ron DeSantis, stating that whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal health decision.
Wrong. It is a public health decision.
Not being vaccinated can cause yourself and others to get sick or die and overwhelms our doctors, nurses and the healthcare systems.
Abortion IS a personal decision. No one else will abort by your decision and no one else gets pregnant.
It is unbelievable that a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court decision, which most of the current court under oath said was “settled law” they now want to unsettle. That is a form of perjury before Congress; a grounds for removal. They are the “activists;” and those who believe in precedent are the true conservatives.
It is truly sickening that some are using these issues for political gain and that those who are the victims, fall for this chicanery.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.