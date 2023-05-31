Going back in time with Bob Foley
To the editor:
Re: “And we’re off ...” by Bob Foley, column, May 26:
While reading Bob Foley’s recent column in my usual way — trying to find a few kernels of “wheat” from amidst the plethora of chaff — I found myself chuckling from seeing not only the archaic term, wishy-washy but also one of my favorite words, balderdash.
Land sakes, I thought, it’s been quite some time since both of those terms have appeared in a single essay. In future columns I hope to find more whimsy and less bile. Afterall, fiddlesticks, horse feathers and road apples are gentler descriptors that can take the edge off some of Foley’s more sarcastic comments.
Try to lighten up, Bob. It might gain you a few new fans. Remember, you can catch more flies with honey ... In the meantime, scribble on oh mighty scribe.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro