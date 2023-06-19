Good luck Dems: You’re going to need it
To the editor:
I’m not surprised to see all the recent editorials and unsolicited opinions rail, once again, against Donald Trump.
Those individuals, who have been traumatized since 2016, are getting their retribution for having the worst four years or their lives. The problem is that Trump will likely beat both current indictments and any charges in Georgia, too.
The traumatization from Trump will continue.
In the meantime, their savior (Joe Biden) is getting worse every day. Falling on a stage, falling on stairs, falling off bikes and speaking gaffes like talking about building a railroad line across the Indian Ocean and saying, “God bless the Queen” when he usually says a version of “God bless America and God protect our troops.”
This just shows the savior from Trump is getting worse and worse and only the New York Post and Fox News are highlighting his decline.
The 2024 Election should be a real hoot. If ever needed, the Republicans have Ron DeSantis as a backup, but the Democrats look to be going all out with Biden. Good luck with that.
Mark Sweeney
Norton