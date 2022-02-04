Good luck Peter Gobis and thank you
To the editor:
Re:”Thanks, Peter, for half-century of service,” by Mike Kirby (column, front page, Feb. 3):
First let me congratulate (Sun Chronicle sports writer) Peter Gobis for his outstanding career and his retirement.
I can remember seeing him many many times at my kid’s high school sports. He was always watching the games intently and writing everything down. We could then look forward to the recap and our kid’s name in the paper the next day or so. Good luck.
And to those complaining about Bob Foley’s weekly column. Some advice, you don’t like his column, don’t read it! Problem solved. The Sun Chronicle can then use the space you took up whining for something else.
Tom Murphy
Foxboro