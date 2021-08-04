Government role is to keep us free, not safe
To the editor:
Some of us have noted the “new” parting words, “Stay safe” ... or, “Be safe”.
I do not think that this new phrase have simply evolved. They have been planted in order to sell us on the idea that “safe” is better than being “free.”
What is forgotten is that it is our national government’s foremost obligation is to protect our liberties, not to make us “safe.”
Those that prefer safety over liberty will end up with neither.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.