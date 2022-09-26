Great economy? Have you checked your retirement nest eggs?
To the editor:
Maybe the editor of this page, who fact checks me at every turn, along with all of its far-left contributors, would want to retract their criticisms of a letter I previously wrote that talked of the total destruction of our retirement investments by driving the stock market to lows like we haven’t seen in some time.
Many of us have lost tens, if not hundreds of dollars from our retirement nest eggs. Many of us won’t live long enough to get that money back. And yet President Joe Biden continues to talk up the great job he is doing with the economy.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro