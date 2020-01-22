We thought you might like a little recap of Christmas is for Kids. Going into distribution day on Dec. 19, we had created bags of toys and new clothes for 861 children. On that day, two social workers told us about 21 more children in need, and we were able to create bags for all of them. On Dec. 23, the Attleboro Police Department reached out to about two more children, and we were able to take care of them as well.
We want you to know that your donations extend beyond our distribution day. Having some extra toys, clothes and cash allows us to help when a local town nurse calls about a child who is new to the system but doesn’t have a winter coat or boots, or when a teen shows up to school in shoes that should have seen the trash long ago. Christmas is for Kids has become a year-round program, helping in ways that probably hadn’t been thought of at its inception 36 years ago, but still very much in the spirit of giving and helping the most vulnerable among us.
And so now as we turn to 2020, our attention must also be toward the next 20 or 30 years of the Council for Children’s programs and what is needed to sustain the work that we know is vital to our community.
We purchased land in September on John Deitch Boulevard in North Attleboro.
We hope that the community will join us in our fundraising efforts to put a building on that spot quickly which will house several nonprofits, all focused on working with the children and families in our community.
On behalf of 884 children and their families who were able to wake up on Christmas this year to gifts they barely dared to wish for, thank you for your generous donations and time.
We look forward to your help as we build the future of the Council for Children.
