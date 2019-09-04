Back when Jonathan Weydt was on the city council, I was standing at the podium advocating for councilors to allow medical marijuana clinics into the city.
Mr. Weydt made an obscene gesture toward a woman councilor, Kate Jackson, across from him. I was unaware of this at the time but when I heard, I was angry at his crude and sexist behavior. He also had disrespected my role as a hospice chaplain. I’m no prude but as a clergywoman, I was due some respect and decorum.
Mr. Weydt thereafter lost his seat. He then was stopped by the police in a grocery store lot for his daughter not being buckled into her car seat. He gave the police a lot of guff. Then an incident at a convenience store in 2017 led to him being put on probation for assault.
Mr. Weydt later took to the Everything Attleboro Facebook page. His postings were cheeky and funny — at first. But then he started targeting Julie Hall, a respected councilor and leader who was running for mayor. His posts got darker and meaner and he was kicked off that site. Several of us insisted for weeks that moderators drop him and they did.
Now he’s going after another woman who is running for mayor, Heather Porreca. He claims his posts are “satire.” Ms. Porreca said they are “personal and insulting” and I would agree. He also said she has, “no qualifications, no accomplishments, and no education.” He adds that she is only ‘nice to your face” which is not how I experience her.
I’ve had my disagreement with Ms. Porreca, but Mr. Weydt’s targeted harassment has gone too far. His macho fans say that politics is a tough business, that she’s too ‘thin-skinned’, and other old chestnuts like, ‘if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.’ They complain that she’s gone to the police and is wasting police resources. I think, given the gun and knife violence, locally and nationally, from aggrieved, loose-cannon white males, she was right to do so. The police have the responsibility to investigate and a duty to protect anyone who feels threatened or menaced. Mr. Weydt has shown himself lacking the necessary self-restraint and decency in public discourse.
Way in the past, when Brenda Reed and later Judy Robbins, ran for mayor, they didn’t have to face cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying. Social media has created an added impediment for women running for office which the two earlier candidates for mayor never faced. The world is changing and it’s coarser and harsher.
Then there’s Mayor Kai Shang, who ably served the city as the first Chinese-American mayor in Massachusetts. He was well-liked and respected. If memory serves, he didn’t have a college education, nor a degree in city management. As for accomplishments, I guess Mr. Weydt ignores the years Ms. Porreca served as a founder and leader of the Farmer’s Market, a highly popular amenity which brings many benefits to the community to this day.
It’s time for Mr. Weydt to learn his lesson and to apologize to Ms. Porreca for his misogyny and move on. No one should have to put up with nastiness, slander, and the hostility just because of their gender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.