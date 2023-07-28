Writer failed to mention apathy and disgust
To the editor:
Re: “It’s easy to criticize, harder to come up with a plan,” by Dominic Cuce, guest essay, July 27:
At the beginning of his guest column, Dominic Cuce asserts that the reason why voter turnout for local elections is always low is because people are basically satisfied with local government.
That is part of the reason for the low-turnout phenomenon. And the ones who do show up to vote tend to be the satisfied ones. They generally vote for the incumbents.
Yet there is another factor for a low percentage of voters showing up at the local polls. Many people think it’s hopeless to try to evoke change, to actually influence “the powers that be.”
There is no question that such apathy does exist. The few newcomers who do get elected occasionally find out that their enemies are not the voters but rather their fellow elected politicians, who are exceedingly polished at doing a job on the rookies. I speak from experience.
When these two factors are combined, that is the reason why so few locals actually vote.
The oft re-elected pols find it in their best interest to maintain the status quo. That is why the local citizens get the same ol’, same ol’.
Do they ever really slow down the over-spending?
Finally, there is the minor contributor of human nature. Alas.
Yet, I continue to believe in America and the republic that it was designed and intended to be, and remain, forever.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro