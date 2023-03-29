Gun manufacturers are never the victims
To the editor:
The election deniers didn’t win their congressional races in vast numbers as predicted. Winning some major victories, but not having satisfied or appeased the angry MAGA voters and their opportunistic legislators, a remaining issue that will enrage and engage the millions will be any effort to control gun violence. All rational and limited efforts to decrease access to guns by mentally deranged, and threatening people, will be met with the exaggerated response that the government is going to take away your right of gun ownership.
That canard has never been successfully challenged and it represents the most effective and visceral response from many otherwise decent and normally rational people.
As the murderous rampages continue, and gun sales will undoubtedly increase, some legislators will continue to clamor for action but the hardline pro-gun advocates will have their new campaign slogan: “lock her up” and “you will not replace us” will now be “you will not take our guns away.”
Catchy slogans provide a group mantra, an easy response as to why they support certain candidates and the winning strategy in so many national and state elections. No reference to Social Security, Medicare, unemployment or worker’s compensation, nor fair wages can compete with the single mindedness of a gun owner who has been deceived into believing that gun control equals universal gun removal.
Having been manipulated for decades about this issue by the gun lobby, even a change in gun owners’ attitudes will not compete with the vast amounts of money being spent on legislators to defeat any real gun safety laws.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth