Guns don’t kill people, evil does
To the editor:
I must stand up for the Second Amendment. I understand that there is a lot of panic in this country concerning our right to bear arms.
In light of the recent multiple shooting in Buffalo and the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, we do have a problem. The problem isn’t the Second Amendment, the problem is evil people.
I grew up in a time when schools had gun clubs and the members actually brought their guns to school on the school bus. I never saw anyone shoot anyone or even play around with those guns. Something has changed and it isn’t the gun, it’s the people. A gun is completely harmless until a person pulls the trigger.
If we look back to the last Christmas season, we had an evil person in a motor vehicle mow people down during a Christmas parade. Should we now outlaw motor vehicles? We must face the fact that there are many evil people living in our world, people with no respect for life. It is a sad fact that if someone wants to kill another person, they will find a way to do it. The best way to survive, in my opinion is to have a means of defense that is equal to the threat.
Although in the Uvalde shooting, opposing guns were on the scene, they weren’t utilized in time. It took a Border Patrol agent to finally put an end to it. Thank God for that officer. Without that officer it could have been much worse. Think how differently the result in the Buffalo shooting might have been if there were opposing guns to end it sooner. In short we must fight fire with fire at this time in history.
Our Founding Fathers included a Second Amendment for good reason. The main reason was to keep our government from ever ruling tyrannically over American citizens.
Sadly at this time, a large number of Americans seem too deeply concerned with only their own back yards, rather than our Republic. We could not have beaten the British without guns. It is difficult to beat an assailant with a gun by means of social worker.
I will end this with a simple quote from the past: “Guns don’t kill people, people do.”
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro