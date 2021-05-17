Hail to columnist Foley
To the editor:
It is comforting to know that Sun Chronicle Bob Foley (the oracle of Mansfield) will continue to edify us lowly readers with his knowledge, logic and at times, feats of fancy in describing what he sees as the political universe. (“Don’t worry, I’m fine,” Opinion, May 14)
All hail to Bob. Long may he reign.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.