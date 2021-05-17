Hail to columnist Foley

To the editor:

It is comforting to know that Sun Chronicle Bob Foley (the oracle of Mansfield) will continue to edify us lowly readers with his knowledge, logic and at times, feats of fancy in describing what he sees as the political universe. (“Don’t worry, I’m fine,” Opinion, May 14)

All hail to Bob. Long may he reign.

Frederick Walters

Attleboro

