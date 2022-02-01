Has columnist’s readership dropped off?
To the editor:
Re: “It’s going to be quite a year,” column by Bob Foley (Opinion Page, Jan. 28):
Has Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley created his own echo chamber?
Monday’s (Jan. 31) paper contains three letters commenting on his latest column, and all of them are complimentary. I have noticed that negative letters to his columns have been steadily decreasing and I have wondered if it is because his comments have become less offensive or if most people have stopped reading them; like I have. I’m guessing it’s the second one.
I’m also guessing that Foley is not very happy about this. On one hand he gets a slice of loyal readership, but on the other hand hardly anyone is outraged anymore. And, that begs the question “what’s the point?”
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro