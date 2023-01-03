Hats off to North Attleboro tailor and may the Old World craftsmanship continue
To the editor:
Re: “A fitting end: Long-time North Attleboro tailor to take in final tuck on Dec. 31,” front page, Dec. 20:
What a lovely tribute to North Attleboro tailor Paul Matos. Although The Sun Chronicle piece was to honor his legacy, I feel that his professional partner, Manny Batalou, must be included when declaring their accolades. Over the years my husband and I have relied on their skill for tailoring our clothes whether doing simple hems or more complicated work.
Both men are incredibly skilled at their craft and apply Old World attention to detail with every type of tailoring. They always know exactly what is needed, and they do it with a pleasant, professional manner. Paul will be missed terribly. He is wished a relaxing, healthy retirement. Manny, we will see you soon!
Marsha Goldstein
North Attleboro