Hats off to the city’s DPW
To the editor:
I had made a request to Mayor Paul Heroux regarding upgrades to the street signage on West Street.
In no time, Mike Tyler had his DPW road crew dispatched and were on the scene to replace the signs and sign post — in the rain, no less — and doing an awesome job in the process.
Most of the time, the DPW crews are overlooked and taken for granted, but they work tirelessly to keep our city streets and roads in excellent condition all year long.
So, hats off and a big thank you to the mayor, Mike Tyler, and the crews and staff of the Attleboro DPW for a job well done!
Ron O’Brien
Attleboro
