Have we learned anything? Have we learned anything?
To the editor:
Re: “Blunt honesty … in spite of their bosses” (In their opinion, Oct. 1):
The Sun Chronicle reprinted an editorial from The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch reporting on the testimony of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to the House Armed Services Committee, stating, “Milley also acknowledged mistakes in trying to apply traditional U.S. military doctrine and training to a guerrilla warfare situation incompatible with the American model.”
Didn’t the United States military learn anything from the Vietnam War?
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
