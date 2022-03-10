Headline on column is ‘totally wrong’
To the editor:
Re: “No, it’s not reverse discrimination. It’s called equality.” by Larry Ruark (column, March 1):
The headline on Larry Ruark’s most recent column is totally wrong.
Ruark’s column is merely another attempt to justify what should be an illegal profession and abomination in the United States, correctly entitled, “social engineering.” What consummate rot!
May the proponents of this social evil be struck with a perdition-like plague without recovery.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro