Helping secure Capron Park Zoo’s future
To the editor:
Re: “Funds for Attleboro zoo being raised in memory of former Rehoboth animal control officer,” Page 2, June 19; and Elena Clark obituary of June 8:
It is heartwarming to learn that the families of two members of our community who recently died, requested donations to Capron Park Zoo be given in memory of their loved ones.
Elena Clarke and Jane Foster, were both well known.
Foster’s granddaughter started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $2,500.
These actions make us realize how important the zoo is for generations to come.
Joscelyn Varieur
Plainville