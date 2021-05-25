To the editor:
Recent decisions by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have shown that the suggestion I made last May is a unique and ingenious solution to our Bristol County prison problems.
The mayor of Attleboro should not run for a third term, he should, instead, declare himself a candidate for sheriff of Bristol County. I know what you are thinking. “Here he goes again, jumping ugly with our mayor,” but I assure you that I am very serious.
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has shown himself to be an egotistical, self-promoting, right-wing nut burger. His embarrassing spotlight seeking press releases and public edicts show a gut-wrenching lack of compassion and common decency. The only reason he has stayed so long is that no one else wants that job.
I think I have the perfect candidate. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has all the qualifications. He has a master’s in Criminology from the University of Pennsylvania. He has also shown a serious concern about the high rate of prisoner recidivism. He has been working with nonprofits to create the Attleboro Reentry Center for ex-offenders. He could also do a great job re-working the prison operating budget, using his master’s degree from the London School of Economics.
OK, so maybe he didn’t get high marks in “playing well with others” at the Jack & Jill Preschool. But, I truly believe that the job of Bristol County Sheriff would be a great fit for Heroux.
And the unemployment of Thomas Hodgson would be a great fit for all of us.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
