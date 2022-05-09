Hey Rep. Hawkins, actions speak louder than words
To the editor:
Re: ‘It’s really horrifying’: Heating oil prices topping $6 a gallon in Attleboro area, beyond” by Stephen Peterson (Front Page, May 5):
Just read Stephen Peterson’s article regarding heating oil topping $6 per gallon and referencing the high gas prices.
He quotes state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro. Hawkins says: “Some people are really suffering. It’s really horrifying what some people are going through.”
Well, last week Hawkins had a chance to vote on eliminating the 25 cents a gallon gas tax for two months; he voted against eliminating the tax along with 123 Democrat representatives.
Thirty two representatives voted for eliminating the tax. All Republicans and some Democrats. Does Hawkins really care about his suffering constituents?
I would have thought The Sun Chronicle would have asked Hawkins about this; though I should know better. I know there are very few Republicans that read The Sun Chronicle. Some of us are hanging on with the hope that true journalism and a mostly all-left opinion staff, may be more balanced. Many of the towns that this paper is circulated in are generally split in how they vote.
I included the voting on this bill for your knowledge.
Art Rico
Wrentham