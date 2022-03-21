Historians will have the final say on Trump
To the editor:
There is one thing I know for sure about Donald Trump. History will remember him as the worst president of the United States. Unless of course a worst one comes along in the future.
How do I know this? It’s because historians look at what the subject’s contemporaries have written about him.
Is there a person who has been closely associated with Trump who has not written a book that puts him in a very bad light?
Yes, there may be a few, but you can bet most of them will soon write about their time with Trump, too; and it won’t be pretty.
Historians will have a trove of information to choose from. An embarrassment of riches, if you will. And, because they will not quite understand the emotions of our time, they will wonder how it was possible for him to win in the first place, and how close he came to winning a second time. That, I think will be the focus of historians.
How the people with the best standard of living the world had ever known up to that time, could feel so downtrodden (do you see the “don’t tread on me” flags along with the Trump ones?) that they would want such a freak of nature to be their president.
They will wonder how that human wrecking ball (just take a look at all his business failings, and the squandering of his inheritance) could possibly be thought of as a builder of a greater America. There is a saying “When the only tool you have is a hammer, the whole world looks like a nail.” Trump and his chum, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, see the world that way; a nail that sticks up and needs to be hammered down.
And here’s another prediction. Joe Biden will be known as the most consequential,one-term president the U.S. will see. The man who came along too late to run for a second term, but just in the nick of time to save America, and perhaps the world, from a new age of despotic darkness.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro