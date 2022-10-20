Hodgson fails in his duty to rehabilitate
To the editor:
The Bristol County Sheriff manages the House of Correction. It does not hold serious career criminals. By state law, the maximum sentence is 2 ½ years.
When I volunteered with a church affiliated re-entry program, I learned that most of the prisoners are young men who made bad decisions involving drugs or alcohol. The men I met, wanted to change their lives.
A House of Correction should safely detain these prisoners and offer programs designed to prevent them from re-offending. A released convict who re-offends has not successfully rejoined society. He or she is likely to become more deeply entrenched in a criminal lifestyle. The public is more endangered and the costs of law enforcement increase.
The incumbent sheriff, Thomas Hodgson, has a disgraceful record on prisoner rehabilitation. Bristol County has had the worst rate of re-offenders among all Massachusetts counties. It also has the highest number of suicides in the state.
Last year, Hodgson and his staff violated the civil rights of detainees and lost a contract with the federal government.
Hodgson’s senseless cruelty became apparent during his first term, when he chained prisoners together when they worked in the community. Newspapers at the time reported that it was the first known chain gang in the history of Massachusetts. It was humiliating for the prisoners and served no useful purpose.
After strong objections from the public, the chain gangs were terminated. In the years since, prisoners have continued to work in the community without shackles and without escapes.
Hodgson has removed gym equipment, basketball courts and the library from the House of Correction. These pointless actions only increase boredom and depression making it harder for prisoners to rebuild their disrupted lives.
When voters select the next sheriff, I hope that they will avoid the simplistic attitude that the House of Correction exists only for punishment. It also has the opportunity to rehabilitate prisoners and thereby make the community safer.
Robert Mangiaratti
Attleboro